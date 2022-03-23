TOPEKA (KSNT) – The University of Kansas Jayhawks will start the trip to Chicago and the Sweet 16 Wednesday afternoon, March 23, when their bus arrives at Forbes Field at 2:30 p.m. Their plane departs for Chicago at 3 p.m.

KU beat Creighton Bluejays men’s basketball on March 19 with a final score of 79-72 to move on to the Sweet 16.

The Jayhawks will face off against the Providence Friars on Friday at 6:29 p.m.

Fans hope to pack the terminal and wish them well Wednesday as they head out for Chicago and the Sweet 16.