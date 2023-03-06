TOPEKA (KSNT) – With the college basketball season approaching the post season, the AP Poll released its final rankings ahead of conference tournaments.

Staying put from last week’s number, Kansas men’s basketball is ranked No. 3 in the country. The Jayhawks get the winner of West Virginia and Texas Tech in the Big 12 tournament on Thursday at 2 p.m.

Following a loss to West Virginia, K-State men’s basketball drops one spot to No. 12 in the nation. The Wildcats face TCU on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. in the Big 12 tournament.