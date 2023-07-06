IRVING, TX. (KSNT) – In the new 14-team conference, both K-State and KU football are in the top 10.
K-State sits at No. 2 with 14 first-place votes. Texas beat the Wildcats for the No. 1 spot with 41 first-place votes.
The Jayhawks are No. 9 in the rankings. It’s the first time since 2010 KU isn’t projected to finish last in the conference.
Full preseason poll:
- Texas
- K-State
- Oklahoma
- Texas Tech
- TCU
- Baylor
- Oklahoma State
- UCF
- Kansas
- Iowa State
- BYU
- Houston
- Cincinnati
- West Virginia