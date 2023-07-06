IRVING, TX. (KSNT) – In the new 14-team conference, both K-State and KU football are in the top 10.

K-State sits at No. 2 with 14 first-place votes. Texas beat the Wildcats for the No. 1 spot with 41 first-place votes.

The Jayhawks are No. 9 in the rankings. It’s the first time since 2010 KU isn’t projected to finish last in the conference.

Full preseason poll: