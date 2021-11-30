K-State players earn Pro Football Focus postseason awards

Kansas State wide receiver Malik Knowles, right, celebrates with running back Deuce Vaughn after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA football basketball game against Kansas Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — With the end of the 2021 college football season on the horizon, some K-State Wildcats have earned awards from Pro Football Focus, as well as spots on their All-Big 12 teams.

Most notably, running back Deuce Vaughn took home Offensive Player of The Year. Vaughn’s 93.0 rushing grade was the best in the conference, and his receiving grade was in the top 10 in the entire country.

In 2021, Vaughn rushed for 1,256 yards on 214 carries, finding the endzone 15 different times. He also finished the season with 47 receptions for 471 yards and three touchdowns. His longest rush of the year was an 80-yard scamper in the Sunflower Showdown against Kansas.

In addition to Vaughn, seven different Wildcats placed on the All Big-12 teams:

LT Cooper Beebe, First Team All Big-12

DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah, First Team All Big-12

DB Russ Yeast, First Team All Big-12

LG Josh Rivas, Second Team All Big-12

DB Ekow Boye-Dow, Second Team All Big-12

KR/WR Malik Knowles, Second Team All Big-12

QB Skylar Thompson, Third Team All Big-12

The K-State Wildcats finished their 2021 campaign with a record of 7-5, after a 22-17 loss to Texas to close out the year.