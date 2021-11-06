K-State wins 13th straight Sunflower Showdown

LAWRENCE, KS – NOVEMBER 06: Kansas State Wildcats defensive back Reggie Stubblefield (1) leaps to deflect a pass attempt by Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) in the fourth quarter of a Big 12 football game between the Kansas State Wildcats and Kansas Jayhawks on Nov 6, 2021 at Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, KS. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – It’s obvious the Sunflower Showdown means a lot to the players on both teams.

K-State kept it’s Governor’s Cup, beating KU in a 35-10 win.

This game had no shortage of back talk or hard hits.

“They we’re playing a little chippy all game,” Rich Miller, KU linebacker, said. “They did a good job at forcing us to do that, but we’ve got to have more discipline to not fall for the tricks. It was a little bit emotional, but we’ve got to be able to control that a little bit more. It’s going to come with time.”

K-State struck first with no one other than Deuce Vaughn. The Jayhawks couldn’t answer with a touchdown, but did complete a field goal to keep the score close at 7-3.

Then, the Wildcats’ pass game opened up. Malik Knowles caught a 68-yard touchdown pass from Skylar Thompson before the half. Then Ben Sinnott ran in his first career touchdown for K-State for their third score of the first half.

KU was plagued by injuries in the first half. Running back Tory Locklin was carted off the field in the first quarter after taking a big hit. Miles Kendrick was also carted off shortly after relieving starting quarterback Jason Bean. Later, Bean left the game, leaving Jalon Daniels at the helm.

Vaughn opened up the second half with an 80-yard touchdown run.

Almost 10 minutes later, KU’s Kwamie Lassiter II caught a 15 yard pass in the end zone from Daniels to close in on K-State’s lead. On the Jayhawks’ next drive, K-State’s Ekow Boye-Doe broke up a probable touchdown pass to Lassiter.

Vaughn fittingly closed out the game with a 1-yard punch into the end zone which was his third touchdown of the game. The sophomore running back finished with 162 yards rushing and 70 yards receiving. Skylar Thompson went 19/24 for 244 yards passing.

“I’ve been here for a while, and I consider myself a Kansan now,” K-State quarterback Skylar Thompson said. “I understand how much this game means to the University, how much it means to the past players that have came before me, and our current players on the team.”

Both teams play next on Saturday, Nov. 13. KU will be at the University of Texas. K-State will host West Virginia.