K-State’s Sproles selected for College Football Hall of Fame

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Former Kansas State running back Darren Sproles has been selected to the National Football Foundation’s College of Football Hall Of Fame Induction Class of 2021.

Sproles is the sixth K-State player or coach to be selected to college football’s highest honor and the third in the last 10 years.

Darren Sproles

When he graduated Sproles held 28 school records, 21 of which still stand.

He joins former linebackers Gary Spani (Class of 2002) and Mark Simoneau (Class of 2012), as well as coaches Lynn “Pappy” Waldorf (Class of 1966), Charles Bachman (Class of 1978), and Bill Snyder (Class of 2015).

Only two one-hundredths of a percent (.02%) of those who have played or coached the game have earned this distinction.

After graduating Sproles played for 16 years in the NFL. He played for the San Diego Chargers, New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles.

Sproles ranks ranks sixth in NFL history in career all-purpose yardage with 19,696 yards.