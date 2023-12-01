LAWRENCE, Kan. — It was an electric atmosphere in Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena that saw the Kansas Jayhawks drop their second-round match against Penn State in the NCAA women’s volleyball tournament.

It was the Jayhawks’ first time hosting the tournament in Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena and fifth time hosting overall.

In the first set, the 5-seed Nittany Lions had four blocks and three players collected four kills en route to a 25-20 win.

The 4-seed Jayhawks took the second set and fourth set 25-22 and 25-13 to extend the match to a fifth set.

The fifth and final set was back and forth but Penn State ended the match with a service ace.

Reagan Cooper led the Jayhawks with 29 kills and two blocks to go with it. London Davis backed her up with 13 kills and two blocks.

The Nittany Lions will face the winner of 1-seed Wisconsin and Miami on Thursday, December 7.