KU basketball drops 3 places in AP poll

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Jayhawks have dropped three places in the Associated Press’ college basketball poll.
The Jayhawks now rank #9 in the AP poll, released on Jan. 18.
Gonzaga and Baylor remain at #1 and #2 respectively while Villanova, Iowa Texas, Tennessee, Michigan and Houston move ahead of the Jayhawks.
Kansas defeated Oklahoma 63-59 on Jan. 9, then fell to Oklahoma State, 70-75 on Jan. 12.
The Jayhawks take on #2 Baylor tonight in a top 10 matchup at 8 p.m.
It’s the 228th consecutive week that Kansas has been ranked in the AP Top 25, which is the most in the history of college basketball.