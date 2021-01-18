KU basketball drops 3 places in AP poll

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Jayhawks have dropped three places in the Associated Press’ college basketball poll.

The Jayhawks now rank #9 in the AP poll, released on Jan. 18.

Gonzaga and Baylor remain at #1 and #2 respectively while Villanova, Iowa Texas, Tennessee, Michigan and Houston move ahead of the Jayhawks.

Kansas defeated Oklahoma 63-59 on Jan. 9, then fell to Oklahoma State, 70-75 on Jan. 12.

The Jayhawks take on #2 Baylor tonight in a top 10 matchup at 8 p.m.

It’s the 228th consecutive week that Kansas has been ranked in the AP Top 25, which is the most in the history of college basketball.

