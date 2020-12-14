KU basketball stays at #5 on college basketball poll

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – The Associated Press released the Dec. 14 poll and the Kansas Jayhawks have maintained their position on the AP College Basketball Poll.

Gonzaga, Baylor, Iowa, and Michigan State were all ranked above the Jayhawks in the Dec. 14 Associated Press’ college basketball poll and stayed in their slots as well.

Houston has moved up one spot to take the #6 space and Villanova moved up two to take the #7 space.

The Kansas Jayhawks were ranked No. 7 in the Nov. 30 poll.

https://collegebasketball.ap.org/hometownsource/poll

It’s the 224th consecutive week that Kansas has been ranked in the AP Top 25, which is the most in the history of college basketball.