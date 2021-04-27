KU infractions case to be decided within 12 months, ESU president named new vice-chair of NCAA board

FILE – This March 12, 2020, file photo, shows the national office of the NCAA in Indianapolis. The NCAA will distribute $225 million to its Division I members in June, $375 million less than had been budgeted this year because the coronavirus outbreak forced the cancellation of the men’s basketball tournament. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

(KSNT) – In a quarterly meeting held Tuesday, the NCAA named Emporia State president Allison Garrett the vice chair of the NCAA Board of Governors and also gave a timeline on when a decision will be made regarding an infractions case against the University of Kansas.

Garrett will start the role on July 1. She’s replacing Sandra Jordan, who’s retiring as chancellor of the University of South Carolina Aiken.

Also discussed in the meeting was an update on the Independent Accountability Review Process, which has six infractions cases, including KU and its men’s basketball program. KU is charged with five Level 1 rule violations. Included in the list of allegations are impermissible recruiting activities, lack of institutional control, and a head coach responsibility charge against Bill Self, among others. The full list of allegations against the school can be found here.

Decisions in all six cases are expected within the next 12 months.

Additionally, the Board of Governors said it reinforced its commitment to updating its rules this summer regarding name, image and likeness for athletes. Lawmakers introduced a bill in February that would guarantee college athletes the right to earn money from endorsements and sponsorship deals. It would bar the NCAA, schools and conferences from imposing restrictions.

“The NCAA and its members remain committed to providing a path for student-athletes to benefit from name, image and likeness opportunities. As we have previously noted, we recognize the importance of taking swift, appropriate action to modernize our rules. We also must collaborate with Congress to create a legal and legislative framework at the federal level to support name, image and likeness within the context of higher education. With several state laws taking effect this summer, we will continue efforts to adopt expanded name, image and likeness opportunities as soon as advisable.” NCAA Board of Governors

The NCAA also extended President Mark Emmert’s contract through 2025.

You can read the full details of Tuesday’s meeting here.