INDIANAPOLIS (KSNT) – The NCAA Baseball Rules Committee proposed multiple rule changes at its meetings during the past week.

All rule proposals must be approved by the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel, which is scheduled to discuss baseball proposals Aug. 11.

One of the changes includes modifications to the 20-second pitch clock with runners on base. Under the proposal, with runners on base, a pitcher would be required to start the motion of throwing a pitch or making a pickoff throw to avoid violating the clock. Pitchers would be allowed one step-off or fake pickoff throw per at-bat to reset the clock. If the 20-second clock expires without a pitch or pickoff throw being made, a ball would be added to the count.

Currently, pitchers receive a warning for the first violation of the 20-second clock, and a ball is added to the count for violations after. Pitchers can also make an unlimited number of step-offs or fake throws.

Another rule proposal would ban celebratory props on the field, beginning in 2023.

To see all of the recommended rules, click here.