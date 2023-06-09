(KSNT) – The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel approved several men’s basketball rule changes Thursday, including the legal guarding position for block/charge scenarios.

Under the new rule, a defender will have to be in position to draw a charge at the time an offensive player plants his foot to go airborne to attempt a field goal. Before, defenders had to be in position to draw a charge before the offensive player went airborne.

If the defender arrives after the offensive player plants a foot to launch toward the basket, officials will call a block when contact happens between the two players.

NCAA Men’s Basketball Rules Committee members made the proposal after receiving feedback that too many charges are being called on these types of plays, according to the NCAA.

Also, players can wear numbers 0-99 beginning in the 2023-24 season. Schools no longer have to submit a waiver for players to wear religious headwear, as long as it is safe for competition. The full list of rule changes is on the NCAA’s website.