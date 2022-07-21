(KSNT) – After a year of record transfers, the transfer portal could be even wider soon.

The Division I council is recommending the NCAA get rid of the “one-time” part of its transfer rule, according to The Athletic’s Nicole Auerbach. Athletes could transfer multiple times and play right away.

Currently, athletes can transfer once and play immediately. After the first transfer, they have to sit out one year.

There would be an increased burden on the schools that accept transfers, according to Auerbach. The school would be required to provide financial aid to the student-athlete through their five-year period of eligibility or undergraduate graduation.