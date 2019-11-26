NCAA upholds Missouri football, baseball and softball postseason ban for tutor misconduct

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP/WDAF) — The NCAA announced Tuesday that the appeals committee will uphold Mizzou’s infractions penalties.

In March, Missouri submitted its appeals brief to the NCAA in an attempt to limit or overturn what it believes are overly harsh sanctions in the case of a rogue former tutor.

The school argued in the 64-page brief to the NCAA’s appeals committee that the penalties handed down Jan. 31 are contrary to NCAA precedent, were not supported or appropriate given the nature of the allegations, and could have a chilling effect on future NCAA enforcement.

“Today, about 180 student-athletes who had nothing to do with the actions of one rogue part-time employee will pay a steep price,” MU Chancellor Alexander Cartwright and Athletic Director Jim Sterk said in a statement. “NCAA enforcement officials noted that prior to the violation the university employed a robust institutional system to ensure rules compliance. Once the problem was known, we self-reported immediately, held individuals accountable and cooperated with the investigation in what NCAA officials described as ‘exemplary’ fashion.”

The case began in late 2016 when a tutor, Yolanda Kumar, acknowledged she had violated NCAA rules by doing course work and ensuring athletes in football, baseball and softball passed certain courses.

Missouri launched its own investigation after Kumar made statements about the academic fraud on social media, and then began working hand-in-hand with the NCAA on its probe. The school self-imposed many penalties and Sterk admitted he thought its forthcoming nature would result in leniency.

Instead, the NCAA hammered the Tigers with severe penalties that received widespread condemnation. Among those who took umbrage were U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, many state officials, and coaches and administrators at rival institutions.

The football, baseball and softball teams were banned from the postseason for a year, the entire athletic department was placed on probation, and Missouri was docked scholarships and given recruiting restrictions. All of those penalties are on hold during the appeal.

“Despite this frustrating and disappointing outcome, the University of Missouri and Mizzou Athletics will continue to stand for integrity, and we will become stronger despite the challenges we are faced with today,” MU Chancellor Alexander Cartwright and Athletic Director Jim Sterk said in a statement. “We have outstanding student-athletes in all three affected programs and they are building something special here at Mizzou.”

Below is the full list of penalties:

Three years of probation.

A 10-year show-cause order for the former tutor. During that period, any NCAA member school employing the tutor must restrict her from any athletically related duties.

A 2018-19 postseason ban for the baseball and softball programs.

A 2019-20 postseason ban for the football program.

A vacation of records in which football, baseball and softball student-athletes competed while ineligible. The university must provide a written report containing the matches impacted to the NCAA media coordination and statistics staff within 45 days of the public decision release.

A five-percent reduction in the number of scholarships in each of the football, baseball and softball programs during the 2019-20 academic year.

Recruiting restrictions for each of the football, baseball and softball programs during the 2019-20 academic year, including: A seven-week ban on unofficial visits. A 12.5 percent reduction in official visits. A seven-week ban on recruiting communications. A seven-week ban on all off-campus recruiting contacts and evaluations. A 12.5 percent reduction in recruiting-person or evaluation days.

A disassociation of the tutor. Details of the disassociation can be found in the public report (self-imposed by the university).

A fine of $5,000 plus 1 percent of each of the football, baseball and softball budgets.

The University of Missouri unanimously approved a raise and extension for football coach Barry Odom in December, extending his coaching duties through 2024. He was also guaranteed an enhanced incentive package of more than $1.8 million for players’ academic and athletic performance.

Read the university’s entire statement below: