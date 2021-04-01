FILE – In this Dec. 2, 2020, file photo, North Carolina head coach Roy Williams directs his team in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Maui Invitational in Asheville, N.C. Williams’ Tar Heels visit rival Duke on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, with it marking the first meeting with both teams unranked since 1960. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek, File)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina says Hall of Fame basketball coach Roy Williams is retiring after 18 seasons with Tar Heels.

After 33 years as a Hall of Fame head coach, our beloved Tar Heel Roy Williams is announcing his retirement.



Thank you for all you have done and meant to everyone who plays and loves our game.



Williams, 70, coached at the University of Kansas from 1988-2003 posting a record of 418-101 with the Jayhawks.

Except for his first season, he led the team to the NCAA Tournament in every year as a head coach.

In 2003, Williams left Lawrence for Chapel Hill to coach the University of North Carolina Tarheels where he would go one to win three national championships in 2005, 2009 and 2017.

Williams is third all-time in wins with 903, trailing only Jim Boeheim (1,083) and Mike Krzyzewski (1,170).