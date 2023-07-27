BOULDER, CO. (KSNT) – The Big 12 is welcoming back an old friend.

The University of Colorado is rejoining the Big 12, the university announced Thursday. It will become a member beginning with the 2024-25 school year.

The University of Colorado Board of Regents unanimously approved the resolution.

“After careful thought and consideration, it was determined that a switch in conference would give CU Boulder the stability, resources and exposure necessary for long-term future success in a college athletics environment that is constantly evolving,” CU chancellor Philip DiStefano and athletic director Rick George said in a joint statement. “The Big 12’s national reach across three time zones, as well as our shared creative vision for the future, we feel makes it an excellent fit for CU Boulder, our students, faculty and alumni.”

The Buffalo were in the Big 12 from 1948-2010, before leaving for the Pac-12 for 12 seasons.