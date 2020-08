FILE – In this Aug. 29, 2019, file photo, the Pac-12 logo is displayed on the field at Sun Devil Stadium during an NCAA college football game between Arizona State and Kent State in Tempe, Ariz. As the wealthiest conferences like the Pac-12 lay out plans they hope will protect athletes from contracting and spreading COVID-19, most of the schools in the second-tier of Division I football have given up on trying to play in the fall. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso, File)

(KSNT) – The Pac-12 Conference has joined other conferences across the country in canceling their fall sports, according to CBS Sports.

This comes about an hour after the Big Ten announced its cancellation of fall sports.

BREAKING: The Pac-12 has cancelled its fall football season. pic.twitter.com/TwlxsDKyEZ — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) August 11, 2020

The conference has hopes of playing in the spring.

An official announcement is expected to come at 3:30 p.m. CST.