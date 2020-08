TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Big 12 presidents and chancellors announced Monday evening that a new schedule design for the upcoming season has been approved.

The schedule will consist of nine conference games, plus one non-conference game, sources told ESPN.

The Big 12 announces 10-game schedule model – nine conference games and one non-conference game – for 2020 football season.



The Big 12 announces 10-game schedule model – nine conference games and one non-conference game – for 2020 football season.

— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) August 4, 2020

Every Power 5 conference has released its schedule design, but the Big Ten has yet to release the details of its conference-only schedule, according to ESPN.

This is a developing story.