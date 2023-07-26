BOULDER, CO. (KSNT) – The University of Colorado could be the next to join the Big 12, according to multiple reports.

The university held a Board of Regents meeting Wednesday and has scheduled second-consecutive meeting for Thursday, when it is expected to announce its departure from the Pac-12.

Colorado has yet to apply for Big 12 membership, according to Action Network’s Brett McMurphy. Protocol is for Colorado to notify the Pac-12 of its intent to leave, then apply to for Big 12 membership, according to CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd.