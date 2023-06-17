MORGANTOWN, WV. (KSNT) – There have been conversations throughout Saturday and West Virginia men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins has resigned.

“My recent actions do not represent the values of the University or the leadership expected in this role,” Huggins said in a statement.

Huggins was arrested at 8:27 p.m. Friday with a DUI charge. Officers noted empty beer cans in his car and a .210 on Huggins’ breathalyzer. Huggins also said he was in Columbus, Ohio, even though the incident occurred in Philadelphia.

This comes almost six weeks after Huggins used a homophobic slur during a Cincinnati radio show.

Huggins delivered his resignation news around 9 pm ET, according to Stadium’s Jeff Goodman. Huggins told players he is unsure who will be coaching them next season. He spent one year at K-State before taking the head coaching job at West Virginia, his alma mater, in 2007.