TOPEKA (KSNT) – Grant Bruner earned his second All-American honor on Friday, being recognized as an AP first-team All-American.

Bruner leads the nation with 137 tackles and 80 solo tackles, averaging 12.5 tackles per game. He earned first team All-MIAA and first team D2CCA All-region honors.

Bruner was also named a first team Division II Conference Commissioners Association selection earlier this week.