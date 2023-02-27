TOPEKA (KSNT) – New rankings have been posted by the Associated Press men’s college basketball poll Monday.

The Kansas State Wildcats were bumped up three spots from the No. 14 to No. 11 in Week 17 after beating Baylor 75-65 on Feb. 21 and Oklahoma State 73-68 on Feb. 25. The Wildcats slid back two spots in last week’s basketball rankings with a road loss to Oklahoma and a home win against Iowa State.

The Jayhawks rose to the No. 3 spot in last week’s poll where they remain in the new poll.

The full list of the new rankings can be seen below: