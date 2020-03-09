Dancing Again: Emporia State Lady Hornets make 21st NCAA tournament field

https://esuhornets.com/news/2020/3/8/womens-basketball-dancing-again-lady-hornets-make-21st-ncaa-tournament-field.aspx

EMPORIA, Kan – The Lady Hornets have earned their 21st trip to the NCAA Tournament and will be the #4 seed in the NCAA Division II Central Regional Tournament and will play fifth seeded Southeastern Oklahoma in the first round at the UCM Multipurpose Building in Warrensburg, Mo. on Friday. It is the 21st time in the last 24 years that Emporia State has qualified for the NCAA Tournament.

This will be just the second time the Lady Hornets have played the Savage Storm. Emporia State opened the 2003-04 season with a 90-58 win over Southeastern Oklahoma in White Auditorium.

The Lady Hornets are one of three MIAA teams to make the regional field. In addition to Emporia State and host Central Missouri, Fort Hays State will be in action in Warrensburg this weekend.

Emporia State is 24-7 on the year and went 15-4 to finish second in the MIAA this season. The Lady Hornets are 40-19 in NCAA Tournament play and are ranked fourth all-time among active Division II schools in total tournament wins. Emporia State has been to the Regional Championship 14 times, have made six trips to the Elite Eight, four to the Final Four, two national title game appearances and won the 2010 NCAA Division II National Championship.

Game times and ticket information will be available on Monday afternoon.

NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Central Regional

Hosted by the University of Central Missouri

Warrensburg, Mo.

First Round – Friday, March 13

Central Missouri vs. Southwestern Oklahoma

Emporia State vs. Southeastern Oklahoma

Minn.-Duluth vs. Fort Hays State

Sioux Falls vs. St. Cloud State

Semifinals – Saturday, March 14

UCM/SWOSU vs. ESU/SEOSU

UMD/FHSU vs. USF/SCSU

Championship – Monday, March 16



Team Capsules

#1 Central Missouri

27-4, 18-1 MIAA

MIAA Regular Season and Tournament Champions

#2 Minnesota Duluth

26-6, 20-2 NSIC

NSIC North Division Champions; NSIC Tournament Runners-Up

#3 Sioux Falls

26-6, 17-5 NSIC

NSIC South Division Champions; NSIC Tournament Semifinals

#4 Emporia State

24-7, 15-4 MIAA

MIAA Regular Season and Tournament Runners-up

#5 Southeastern Oklahoma State

22-7, 16-6 GAC

GAC Regular Season Co-Champions and Tournament Champions

#6 St. Cloud State

23-7, 16-6 NSIC

NSIC North Division Runners-Up; NSIC Tournament Champions

#7 Fort Hays State

23-7, 13-6 MIAA

Fourth in MIAA Regular Season; MIAA Tournament Semifinals

#8 Southwestern Oklahoma State

21-8, 16-6 GAC

GAC Regular Season Co-Champions; GAC Quarterfinals