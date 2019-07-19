Darren Sproles signs one-year contract with Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Friday that veteran running back Darren Sproles will return for his 15th season.

Last season, the K-State legend contributed 32 yards from scrimmage in the team’s opening-night win over the Atlanta Falcons before missing 10 games with a hamstring injury.

He returned for the final five weeks — totaling 110 yards on 24 rush attempts while adding 138 yards on 11 receptions.

He also averaged 7.1 yards per touch from the line of scrimmage. He ranks sixth all-time in total combined yards with 19,520 yards.

Sproles is the all-time leader in most running back categories at K-State. He holds the career rushing yard record with 4,979 yards, set a season record of 1,986 yards in 2003, and set a single-game record of 292 yards in a game in 2004.