De Sousa speaks out on reinstatement Video

TOPEKA, KS (KSNT) - Silvio De Sousa sat out the entire 2018-2019 season during an NCAA investigation into corruption in college basketball. It's been a long road, but next season, De Sousa will be back on the court for the Jayhawks.

"I never doubted," De Sousa told KSNT Sports. "Since day one I knew I didn't do anything, and I was innocent, so I was pretty much just kind of relaxed and while the truth always shows up, and it finally it did."

Last October, De Sousa's name surfaced in the FBI's investigation into college basketball corruption. T.J. Gassnola testified that he facilitated a payment to De Sousa's guardian. Throughout the process, De Sousa's Mindset did not change.

"I think my routine is the same, just working out, working on myself even though I couldn't play last year. One thing I would always do is just keep myself in the gym," said De Sousa.

But the process was drawn out and in February the NCAA ruled out De Sousa for the entire season and the 2020 season after it was determined De Sousa's guardian received a $2,500 payment. In April, Kansas appealed the decision on the basis that De Sousa did not have any knowledge of his guardian receiving the payment. The university and its fans rallied around De Sousa. On May 24, the NCAA reinstated him.

"I can't thank them enough," De Sousa said about the fans and the university. "They've been here behind me since day one, they always showed support and love, so this really means a lot to me."

The process did take its toll on his family.

"Whenever my mom would call and ask me, do you have an update today? Sometimes I wouldn't pick up the phone cause I didn't want to tell her the same answer over and over, so it was just pretty much, no, I don't want to talk to you, I don't want to talk about it, let's talk about something else, but then I told her she was so happy. I could see she was more excited than I am," said De Sousa.