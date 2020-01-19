Diarra, Gordon lift K-State over No. 12 West Virginia

AUSTIN, Texas – Trailing by five points at halftime, the No. 6/7 Kansas Jayhawks outscored Texas 40-26 over the final 20 minutes to secure the 66-57 win over the Longhorns Saturday afternoon inside the Frank Erwin Center. Sophomore Devon Dotson scored 13 of his 21 points in the second half, while senior Udoka Azubuike added 17 points and nine rebounds to give KU its second road win of the week.

The victory moved Kansas to 14-3 on the year and 4-1 in Big 12 play. Texas dropped to 12-5 in its 2019-20 campaign and 2-3 in the league.

MOMENT OF THE GAMEAfter coming out of the halftime locker room down five points and seeing Texas convert on an alley-oop dunk for the first bucket of the second stanza, Kansas center Udoka Azubuike kickstarted the KU offense to pull his team back in the game. The senior scored eight points during a 10-0 KU run to turn what was a seven-point deficit, into a three-point advantage, 36-33, just over four minutes into the second half. Kansas gave up the lead just one more time over the final 16 minutes.

STAT OF THE GAME3 – The Kansas defense limited Texas to just three points over the final 4:50 to hold on to the victory. This after the Longhorns tied the game at 54-54 on a Jericho Sims dunk with just under five minutes to play. The Longhorns went 1-for-6 from the field in that span. Kansas closed the game on a 12-3 run.

NOTES

UP NEXTKansas returns home, Tuesday, Jan. 18, to host Kansas State in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown. The game will start at 6 p.m. (CT) and will be televised on ESPN2. Kansas leads the overall series with Kansas State, 197-94, including a 90-35 record in games played in Lawrence (49- 18 in Allen Fieldhouse). Starting in 2007, Kansas has won the last 13 meetings with Kansas State in Allen Fieldhouse.