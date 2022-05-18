KANSAS (KSNT) – The National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I council announced Wednesday that it will reduce restrictions on the FBS college football conference championship games pending a final decision.

If the decision is approved, structures of the championship games will be determined by each FBS conference on who will be eligible to participate and would eliminate divisions in larger conferences in future years.

According to Sports Illustrated, the Pac-12 has already unveiled its new structure this year and will choose the two teams with the highest winning percentage in the conference.

“Today’s decision is an important step towards that goal and immediately increases both fan interest in, and the media value of, our Football Championship Game,” said George Kliavkoff, Pac-12 Commissioner.

The Pac-12 conference plans to retain the two divisions setup for the upcoming 2022 season but is subject to change. The council’s decision will become final after Wednesday’s meetings.