Dynamic Discs Open wraps up

EMPORIA (KSNT)- The final round of the largest disc golf tournament in the world, the Dynamic Discs Open, was played on Saturday at the Emporia Country Club.

On the men’s side, after 18 holes on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, it was a three-way tie for the lead. It all came down to Saturday, when Paul McBeth pulled away to win it.

“Emporia, for being a small town, they really love their disc golf,” McBeth said.

The women’s race was tight as well, Hailey King edged out Catrina Allen for the win.

“It’s honestly amazing,” King said. “Disc golf completely changed my life and I know it’s going to change a lot of other people’s lives as well.”

The tournament is a stop along the Pro Discs Golf Association’s (PDGA) national tour. PDGA’s Director of Marketing Danny Voss says the sport is growing rapidly.



“The growth of the sport has been tremendous, and especially in the past year,” he said. “It’s something that we’re really excited about.”

And the day wasn’t just for those competing. Spectators from all over came out to Emporia to see the pros play.

“It’s awesome to watch them throw bombs and do what they do best,” said Derek Green, a fan who made the trip from St. Louis, Missouri.