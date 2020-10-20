Emporia, ESU set to host future NCAA Track and Field Championships, welcomes boost in economy and spirit

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emporia State announced days ago they’d be hosting the NCAA Division II track and field national championships in 2024 and 2026.

It’s an event that’ll bring over 750 athletes from across the nation to Emporia, plus every other person and spectator that makes these events so special. It’s a boost to the school, the track and field program, and, of course, the city itself.

“It just couldn’t have come at a better time, for all of us I think,” ESU athletic director Kent Weiser said.

ESU’s bid was selected among many others to host the championships for these two years and Weiser sees it as a ray of hope during this dark time

“I’ll tell you and I can just imagine our student-athletes and our community members all wanting to see the light at the end of the tunnel here and three and a half years it’s a long time but it’s a short time away,” Weiser said.

For the city of Emporia – which saw multiple major events canceled – it’s a bit of future economic relief

“You can look at in the raw numbers, the Kansas department of wildlife and tourism has the formula to calculate the economic impact and they estimate this impact for our region to be well over four million dollars,” Emporia vice-mayor Rob Gilligan said.

But more importantly, it’s a chance for the area to shine on the national stage.

“I think one of the things that make those events that we host, those worldwide events, like the Glass Blown Open or the Dirty Kanza in downtown in Emporia is the community response. We show up, come to any event and Emporians show up,” Gilligan said.

And for the Hornet track and field team themselves, it’s huge, especially in recruiting.

“It’s something that’s important to us and that we take very serious and they’re going to get the best out of their student-athlete experience when they come to emporia state and they’re going to be supported across all walks of life and so I think that’s gonna send a resounding message to those recruits,” head track and field coach Steven Blocker said.

And for current hornets who will be on the 2024 team, a chance to do something incredible

“We want to be successful every year, but on the home track, it’s going to be a little more special,” Blocker said.

ESU has a few minor upgrades they need to make to get to NCAA championship level field specs, but that’ll be done well before 2024 as they get ready to welcome thousands to the Flint Hills region.

ESU athletics also released this: