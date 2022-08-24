EMPORIA (KSNT) – An Emporia State University walk-on football player will be remembered with a scholarship that represents the characteristics that made Brexten Green a “memorable member of the Hornet football team.”

Carter Richardson , a defensive lineman from Elkhorn, Neb. will be the first recipient of the scholarship.

Brexten Green, a wide receiver on the Hornet football team, died during a cliff diving accident at Grand Lake in Oklahoma on July 2.

Green was set to begin his second year in Emporia, after redshirting last season. The 5-foot-10 190-pound wide receiver came to Emporia from Cashion, Oklahoma.

The scholarship will be awarded to a walk-on player with an outstanding work ethic that “truly had to earn their way into the program.”

Green was an All-State selection by the Oklahoma Coaches Association for the 2020 Oklahoma Class A State Champion Wildcats. He was the District A-3 Player of the Year as a senior after gaining 1,720 receiving yards, 409 rushing yards, and scoring 27 total touchdowns.