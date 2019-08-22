Emporia State announces Hall of Fame inductees

August 22, 2019-Six individuals and the winningest men’s basketball team in school history will be inducted into the Emporia State Athletic Hall of Honor on Saturday, October 19 as part of Homecoming festivities at Emporia State. The inductees will join a group of 208 former student-athletes, coaches and administrators and 19 teams who have distinguished themselves, the University and their professions through their athletic achievement.

The group will be honored at the annual Hall of Honor Breakfast at 8 a.m. in the Memorial Union’s Webb Hall. The public is invited to attend. The cost of the breakfast is $15 and reservations can be made online at emporia.edu/homecoming or by calling the Emporia State Alumni Relations Office at (620) 341-6476.

2019 ESU ATHLETIC HALL OF HONOR INDUCTEES

Bree Beattie Ederer, Softball 2002-06

Beattie was an All-American shortstop for the Hornets national runner-up team. She set Emporia State single season records with 87 hits and 74 runs scored as she led the Hornets to the 2006 NCAA Division II National Championship game. She hit .420 and her 74 runs set the MIAA single season record as she was named the Most Valuable Player in the MIAA in 2006.

Steve Bushnell, Baseball 1989-90

Bushnell was a two-year letterwinner on the middle infield for the Hornets and has gone on to have a tremendous career as a high school baseball coach. He has been the head baseball coach at Seaman HS since 1999 and has won nine Kansas Class 5A State Championships with a 401-103 record in 21 seasons. He was the American Baseball Coaches Association High School Division III National Coach of the Year in 2018 and is a Ban Johnson League Hall of Famer.

Conner Crumbliss, Baseball, 2006-09

Crumbliss was the MIAA Player of the Year as he led the Hornets to a national runner-up finish in 2009. A three-time All-MIAA pick with two first-team selections, he graduated as the MIAA record holder with 78 career doubles. He set Emporia State career records with 272 runs, 311 hits, 842 at bats, and the single season record with 30 doubles. He was drafted in 2009 by the Oakland A’s and advanced to AAA in 2013 with the organization.

Landis Franklin, Men’s Track & Field 1957-61

Franklin was a two-time All-American for the Hornets finishing fifth in 440 yard run in 1958 and fourth in 200m hurdles in 1960. He was a Central Intercollegiate Conference champion in the 440 yard run, 220 low hurdles, 440 relay and mile relay. He ran a record time of 48.4 in the 440 as a freshman at CIC Championships. He was the third leg on the 4x400m relay team that set school record of 3:11.23 and stood for 38 years. He was also a member of record setting 440 relay, 880 relay, sprint medley and distance medley relay teams for the Hornets.

Marshall Havenhill, Team Physician 1983-2017

Havenhill was a long-time team physician that passed away in 2017 after serving Emporia State student-athletes for 34 years. He had been a member of the Kansas State Board of Healing Arts Athletic Training Advisory Council, received the Athletic Club Service Award in 1997 and the Emporia State University Service Citation in 2007.

Natalie Villaflor Modin, Women’s Tennis 2004-08

Villaflor was a seven-time All-MIAA selection with two first-team and two second-team selections in singles along with two first-team picks in doubles and one second-team honors in doubles. She led Emporia State to their first MIAA Team Championship and a trip to the NCAA Sweet 16 in 2007. She is the school record holder with a 59-7 singles record in dual play and went 60-16 in doubles. She was a three-time ITA Central Region champion in doubles with two different partners and was an academic all-district performer.

1986 Men’s Basketball Team

The 1985-86 Hornets won a school record 31 games en route to a round of 16 appearance in the NAIA Tournament in Kansas City. Led by five starters that all graduated from high schools within a two hour drive of Emporia, the Hornets were undefeated in White Auditorium picking up a win over two-time defending national champion Fort Hays State in the District 10 Championship game to go to Kansas City. They defeated BYU-Hawaii in the first round before falling to eventual national champion David Lipscomb 79-76 in Kemper Arena. Brian Robinson and Craig Stromgren both earned All-American honors.

Courtesy: ESU Athletics