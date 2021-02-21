Emporia State basketball tops Missouri Western

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Emporia State Hornets men’s basketball team beat Missouri Western 82-71 on Saturday.

The win snaps a three game losing streak for the Hornets and moves them to 9-10 overall on the season.

Jumah’Ri Turner lead the way with 27 points. Gage Mcguire scored 20. Mason Thiessen and Austin Downing also finished in double figures, with 15 and 10 respectively.

The Hornets are hoping to put together a winning streak, as they have only three games remaining in the regular season. They’ll take the court next on Wednesday when they host Northeastern State.