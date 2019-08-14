Emporia State football is reloaded and ready for the 2019 season

Most teams at the DII level end their season by taking an ‘L’, but Emporia State finished it with a Corsicana bowl win and they plan on taking that good energy into 2019

“Winning that bowl game it does carry over into offseason and moving forward you hope it does carry into the fall season,” head coach Garin Higgins said.

The hornets lost record-setting QB Braxton Marstall, the MIAA’s leading rusher Landon Nault and some talented wideouts. but what they bring back on defense is going to set the tone for this year’s team

“This might be the most offensive production that we’ve lost, but at the same time, it is also the most experienced defense that we’ve had coming back,” Higgins continued.

“Never really been a dominant team on defense, people have always looked at us like ‘ya they get turnovers, they’re bend but not break’ and I really want to change that this season. I really want to change the narrative on our defense,” linebacker Jace McDown said.

There’s a QB battle brewing, but the team has confidence in all the candidates and having that experienced defense to rely on makes things simpler.

“We’re gonna be breaking in a new starting quarterback so I think if you have a defense over there that is leading your team it makes play calling a little different but it also takes a lot of pressure off the starting quarterback.,” Higgins said.

An experienced line helps too.

“That younger group for the skill positions on offense is going to be a little different but that offensive line that we have, that’ll be the veteran group for the offense itself so it’ll be exciting to see,” offensive lineman Austin Unterreiner said.

And a winning culture doesn’t hurt.

“We’ve had a hot five years of winning consecutively and personally, my senior class we’ve haven’t experienced a losing season, we know nothing but the winning culture in emporia so we’re gonna keep that ball rolling,” defensive back Gary Woods II said.