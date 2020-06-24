Emporia State football starts summer workouts with social distancing

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emporia State football’s summer workouts are usually well underway at this point, but with the coronavirus, they’ve had to make serious adjustments. They’ve tested over 60 players in the program and all have come back healthy and now they’re using social distancing and grouped workouts to stay safe so they can hopefully be on track to play come fall

“Each group is broken into three different groups to make for more social distancing, easier to minimize contact with other players, and other student-athletes, and then we just have different stations along the turf and on the outside of the track so we separate it that way. We clean stuff in between each use so once it’s done, everyone kinda just hangs out, waits for us to clean everything and then we’ll rotate,” Strength and conditioning coach Daniel Goodman said.

In total, it was confirmed that no one in the first group of 68 student-athletes and support personnel tested positive for active COVID-19 following PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing.

Testing student-athletes is the first part of Emporia State Athletics’ comprehensive phased return to campus. Earlier this month the MIAA revised their schedule to only play 10 games, all within the conference, due to coronavirus concerns.