Big second half boosts Emporia State men’s basketball to 7th straight win

JOPLIN, MO. (KSNT)- Emporia State men’s basketball won its seventh game in a row on Saturday at Missouri Southern.

The Hornets trailed by one point at half, but outscored Mo. Southern by 14 in the second half to pull away and win.

Emporia State led by just two points with 7:21 to play, but closed the game on a 19-8 run to win by double digits.

Tray Buchanan, DII’s national scoring leader, lived up to his reputation in the win. He scored 38 points, including a perfect 15-for-15 from the free throw line and 5-for-9 from 3-point land.

Jumah’Ri Turner scored 22 and Brenden Van Dyke finished with 10 points. Kaden Evans scored five points and led the team with eight rebounds.

The Hornets are 14-3 overall and 9-2 in the MIAA. They currently sit in third place in the conference. ESU plays next on Saturday, Jan. 22, at Washburn.