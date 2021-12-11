Central Oklahoma extends win streak against Emporia State basketball

EDMOND, OK. (KSNT) – The Bronchos swept the Hornets in Saturday’s double-header.

Emporia State men’s basketball lost 91-67. The women’s team lost 74-72 after a 14-point comeback.

Men’s recap:

What was a nine-point game at halftime turned into a 24-point loss.

The Hornets jumped to a 10-4 lead to start the game, and led 15-9 with 13:56 left in the first half. Then, UCO went on a 9-0 run to take the lead, 18-15. UCO’s Callen Hayden scored four points in the final 41 seconds give the Bronchos a 40-31 lead at halftime.

Emporia State had to call a timeout just 45 seconds into the second half. Mayuom Boum scored with 17:37 left to make it 48-35 before UCO went on another 10-0 run. The Hornets trailed by as much as 30 points before the end of the game.

The nation’s leading scorer, Tray Buchanan, had a game-high 29 points. However, he was the only Hornet in double figures. Jumah’Ri Turner had nine points, and PJ Johnson finished with eight points.

Women’s recap:

The Lady Hornets battled back from a 14-point deficit, but UCO hit two free throws with 0.3 seconds left to win the game.

The game was close from the start. There were seven ties and ten lead changes through the first quarter and a half. The Bronchos went on an 8-0 run to take a 36-29 lead midway through the second quarter. UCO extended its lead to eight with 1:07 left in the half, but Kylee Scheer and Emily Weathers scored the last five points of the half to pull Emporia State within 44-40 at halftime.

The Bronchos went on a 10-0 run to take their biggest lead of the night, 56-42, with 4:05 left in the third quarter. Tre’Zure Jobe got a steal and fed Kali Martin to start an 8-0 run for Emporia State. Fredricka Sheats’ back-to-back three pointers capped that run and pulled the Lady Hornets within six with 1:12 left in the third quarter.

UCO went up by six and forced Emporia State to take a timeout with 5:04 left. Karsen Schultz made a 3-pointer out of the timeout, and Jobe followed with back-to-back threes to tie the game at 65 with 3:17 left. Schultz hit one more three with 2:13 left to give the Lady Hornets a 68-65 lead. She also made two free throws with 1:37 left to give Emporia State a 70-67 lead.

The two teams traded blows in the last minute and a half.

The Bronchos’ inbound pass was dribbled across the lane, and a foul was called as the buzzer went off. After a review, it was determined 0.3 was on the clock when the fourth foul was called. UCO was awarded two free throws and hit both to take the 74-72 win.

Schultz led the Lady Hornets with a career-high 22 points, and Sheats finished with 19.