Cowan changes positions, Gleason takes over at QB for Emporia State

EMPORIA (KSNT)- Emporia State football held its annual media day on Sunday, after the team’s 2020 season was cancelled.

The Hornets played two exhibition games last spring, but when they take the field for their first regular season game in almost two years they’ll have a new quarterback.

Dalton Cowan has moved from quarterback to a position known at ESU as “stinger back”, a hybrid of the slot-back, tight-end and receiver positions.

Emporia State’s new starting quarterback is Braden Gleason. Gleason is a redshirt sophomore from Muldrow, Oklahoma. His only experience at quarterback for the Hornets was in their 2021 spring exhibition games.

“I’ve always kind of liked the physical part of football. And S-back’s no different than quarterback. You have to know what everybody’s doing,” said the Seaman High grad Cowan. “You have to know run-blocking schemes, pass-blocking schemes and you have to know all the route-concepts as well. So, I kind of still have to know it all, but now I’m doing it all.”

Gleason says the change went smoothly.

“He was a great teammate about it. Couldn’t ask for anything else. He pushes me just like I pushed him when he was the guy,” said Gleason. “I think that’s phenomenal and that speaks a lot about our culture too.”

Emporia State opens their season on Saturday September 4 at Northeastern State. Their first home game is September 11 versus Central Oklahoma.