Emporia State signed 16 players and added two transfers for its 2021 recruiting class. The Hornets signed five players from the state of Kansas, including Seaman’s Reid Cowan, who continues a family legacy at Emporia State.

Cowan’s parents were both athletes at Emporia State. His brother, Dalton, currently plays quarterback for the Hornets and his sister, Riley, has committed to play soccer at ESU.

.@ESUFOOTBALL coach Garin Higgins is fired up for Seaman's @reid_cowan to continue the family legacy at Emporia State. @ESUSports pic.twitter.com/YUqOnaciIV — Pete Francis (@Pete_Francis) February 3, 2021

