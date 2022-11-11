WARRENSBURG, Mo. (KSNT)- Emporia State soccer is moving on in the NCAA tournament.

The Hornets rolled past Fort Hays State with a 5-1 victory in their opening round matchup on Friday.

Mackenzie DiMarco had a record-setting day. DiMarco scored four goals in the win, boosting her to an MIAA record 22 on the season. The four-goal performance also tied an NCAA tournament record for most goals in a single match. Her nine total points stand alone for the most in a single NCAA tournament match in DII history. The senior now has 46 points on the year, a season total which sits fifth in MIAA history.

DiMarco will look to build on that in round two. The Hornets will face Central Missouri in the second round on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 1 p.m. in Warrensburg, Mo.