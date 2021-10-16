Dreadful 3rd quarter too much to overcome as Hornets fall to UNK

EMPORIA (KSNT)- The Emporia State University Hornets lost a close one to the University of Nebraska-Kearney on Saturday.

The first half of the game was all offense, as the two teams were tied 21-21 at halftime.

The second half started differently. The ESU offense went cold for the entire third quarter and the defense could only keep the game close for so long.

The Hornets trailed by only seven after the third quarter, but two UNK touchdowns to start the fourth blew the game open to 42-21.

It looked like the game was over at this point but it was far from that.

Emporia State finally broke their offensive drought with 7:07 left to play in the game on a Canaan Brooks 7-yard touchdown run. The Hornets got the ball back again down 14 and Braden Gleason connected with Corey Thomas in the end zone to pull the Hornets within one score.

The Hornets then silenced the University Nebraska-Kearney sideline when Corey Thomas made another play moments later, jumping on the onside kick to give ESU the ball down seven with under a minute to play.

Emporia State couldn’t put together the final drive to complete the comeback, they turned it over on downs and UNK kneeled the ball to end the game. The final score in Emporia was 42-35.

With the loss, the Hornets fall to 3-4 on the year. They’ll look to bounce back in the homecoming game next week against Missouri Western State University.