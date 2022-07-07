EMPORIA (KSNT) – Emporia State announced Thursday the addition of disc golf to the university’s Intercollegiate Athletics program.

The new non-NCAA regulated sport will begin in the fall of 2022.

“The addition of a competitive disc golf team is another example of the forward thinking going on at Emporia State,” new Emporia State Athletic Director David Spafford said in a press release. “We are excited for this partnership between the university, the city of Emporia and Dynamic Discs to offer more opportunities for student-athletes at ESU.”

Emporia is known as the “Disc Golf Capitol of the World,” and plays host to the major disc golf tournament Dynamic Discs Open each year.

The Hornets have hired Emporia native Eric McCabe to lead the new team. McCabe won the 2010 Pro Disc Golf Association World Championship.

“It’s always been a goal of mine, to pass my knowledge on. For it to be at Emporia State, in my hometown, is such an honor,” McCabe said. “Emporia knows disc golf. That’s all there is to it. What better place to start?”