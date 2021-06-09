Emporia State announces 2021 football schedule

EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Emporia State Hornets have finally released the 2021 football schedule.

For the first time since the 2008 season, all 11 games will be played on Saturdays. It will also be the first time in 658 days that Emporia State has played a regular season game.

The Turnpike Tussle is set for October 2 in Emporia.