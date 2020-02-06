Emporia State announces signing day class

February 5, 2020-As of 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday, football coach Garin Higgins has announced the signing of 27 players to attend Emporia State and play football for the Hornets.

The list includes 14 Kansas natives, eight from Oklahoma, three from Missouri, and two from Colorado. The Hornets picked up five linebackers, four receivers, four defensive linemen, four offensive linemen, four safeties, two defensive backs, one running back, one super back, one quarterback, and an athlete.

The Hornets are set to return a total of 15 starters with eight returners on offense and seven on defense.

The Hornets will be hosting a Signing Party on Thursday, Feb. 6 at Coaches Bar & Grill. The evening will start with a social at 6:00 and the formal program will begin at 6:30 p.m.

2020 Hornet Football Signees

Heath Baker 6’3 250 DE

Atchison HS Atchison, KS

Two-time First-Team All-League… honorable mention All-State…coached by Jim Smith…is undecided on a major…son of Heath and Bridgett Baker.

David Brown 6’1 175 WR

Blue Valley West HS Overland Park, KS

First-Team All-State…two time First-Team All-EKL…won three championships at 2019 KSHSAA Class 6A State Championships…coached by former Hornet Josh Koerkenmeier…plans to major in biology…son of Walter and Debby Brown…father Walter Brown played for the Hornets.

Isaiah Butler 6’0 170 CB

Yukon HS Yukon, OK

First-Team All-District…Third-Team Oklahoma All-State…coached by Jeremy Reed…plans to major in physical education/coaching… guardians are Calvin and Salena Woods.

Sherman Deaton 6’5 285 OT

Fountain HS Fountain, CO

Two time second-team All Conference…First-Team Colorado All State…coached by Jake Novotny…is undecided on a major…son of Troy and Judy Deaton.

Zach Dortch Jr. 6’0 190 ATH

Putnam City North HS Oklahoma City, OK

6A-2 Conference Player of the Year…First-Team All-Big 10 Conference…coached by Ryan Laverty…plans to major in business…son of Zachary and Hope Dortch.

Rafe Goucher 6’1 285 DL

El Reno HS El Reno, OK

5A District 1 Defensive Player of the Year…Oklahoma All-State Defensive Lineman…coached by Chuck Atchison…plans to majorin education…son of Matt and Lanae Goucher.

Carlos Guzman 6’4 290 OT

Bear Creek HS Denver, CO

First-Team All-Conference…Bear Creek HS Offensive MVP…coached by Zach Morris…plans to major in architecture…son of Vanessa Guzman.

Peyton Henry 5’10 205 RB

Andover HS Andover, KS

Two time All-AVCTL-II…honorable mention All-State…coached by former Hornet Cade Armstrong…plans to major in computer science…son of Jason and Janel Henry…uncle Steve Henry played for the Hornets and is in the ESU Athletic Hall of Honor.

Kobe Holley 6’0 190 S

Stillwater HS Stillwater, OK

6A-II Oklahoma All-State…6A-II All-Conference District 1…Conference Defensive Player of the Year…Oklahoma All State game selection…coached by Tucker Barnard…plans to major in physical education…son of Clarence and Vanessa Holley.

Josh Hull 6’5 260 OT

Humboldt HS Humboldt, KS

Two-time First-Team Kansas All State Offensive Line…KFBCA First-Team All-State…Sport in Kansas Top 100…coached by Logan Wyrick…plans to major in education…son of Leland and Mona Hull…mother Mona (Scanlon) Hull played basketball for the Lady Hornets.

Lavon Jones 6’0 210 LB

Desmet Jesuit HS St. Louis, MO

First-Team All-Conference…First-Team All-District…coached by Robert Steeples…plans to major in business…son of Karrie Kenney.

Zion Jones 5’11 170 WR

Wichita Northwest HS Wichita, KS

Two-time All-City League…two-time Kansas All-State selection…coached by Steve Martin…plans to major in business…son of Shannon Black.

Andrew Kayhill 6’0 175 CB

Lee’s Summit West HS Greenwood, MO

Second-Team All-Conference…coached by Vinny Careswell…plans to major in athletic training/coaching…son of Kimberly Kayhill.

Garrick Martin 6’2 175 S

Stillwater HS Stillwater, OK

6A-II All-Conference and All-District…First-Team All-Area…coached by Tucker Barnard…plans to major in finance…son of Clay and Tessa Martin.

Uciph McDaniel 6’1 220 LB

Topeka HS Topeka, KS

First-Team All-State Class 6A …First-Team All City in Topeka…coached by Walt Alexander…plans to major in sports leadership…son of Octavia Jackson.

Chris McGee 5’11 175 WR

Lawrence HS Lawrence, KS

First-Team All-Sunflower League…honorable mention All-State Class 6A…coached by Steve Rampy…plans to major business or kinesiology…son of Kenny and Megan McGee.

Rylan Miller 6’4 250 DE

Shawnee Mission North HS Overland Park, KS

Second Team All-Sunflower League…state qualifier in discus as a junior…coached by former Hornet Zach Rampy…plans to major in business…son of Scott and Stephanie Miller.

Bo Odom 6’0 190 S

Ada HS Ada, OK

District Defensive Player of the Year…Class 5A Oklahoma All-Star…coached by Wade Standley…plans to major in exercise science…son of Bob and Tammy Odom.

David Peters 6’2 185 LB

Carl Albert HS Midwest City, OK

Four-time Oklahoma State Champion…All-District…coached by Mike Corley…plans to major graphic design…son of Victor and Jackie Peters.

Riley Philbern 6’2 300 OG

Hoisington HS Hoisington, KS

First-Team Kansas All-State Class 2A…Unanimous First-Team All-League…coached by Zach Baird…is undecided on a major…son of April Philbern.

Tee Preisner 6’1 250 DL

Northern Heights HS Allen, KS

First-Team All-State Class 3A as senior after earning honorable mention All-State as a junior…coached by Greg French…plans to major in biology…son of Todd and Lisa Preisner.

Chase Ricke 6’1 170 QB

Lincoln Christian HS Tulsa, OK

First-Team All-State…District 3A-3 Player of the Year, 2019 Undefeated State Champion quarterback…coached by Jerry Ricke…plans to major in nursing…son of Jerry and Amber Ricke.

Dylan Roach 6’0 200 LB

Blue Valley West HS Overland Park, KS

Two time All-EKL Honorable Mention…career leading tackler at Blue Valley West HS…coached by former Josh Koerkenmeier…plans to major in business administration…son of Noel and Tracy Roach…father Noel Roach played for the Hornets.

Jaylen Varner 6’0 185 WR

Marshall HS Marshall, MO

Four-time All-Conference…three-time All-District…District MVP…two-time All Dream Team…he spent last year as a preferred walk on at Missouri…coached by Adam Huse…is undecided on a major…son of Jason and Christy Varner.

Jack Wiens 6’0 205 LB

Wichita Northwest HS Andover, KS

First-Team All-City League…Kansas All-State LB…finalist for Class 5A Defensive Player of the Year…coached by Steve Martin…plans to major in nursing…son of Mark and Heather Wiens.

Trey Wright 6’1 190 S

Holton HS Holton, KS

First-Team All-Big 7…honorable mention Kansas All State…coached by Brooks Barta…plans to major in biology/pre-med…son of Shannon and Robyn Wright…father Shannon Wright played for the Hornets.

Tommy Zimmerman 6’2 220 SB

Blue Valley Southwest HS Overland Park, KS

First-Team Kansas All State…second-team All-EKL, two-time All-EKL as underclassman…coached by Anthony Orrick…is undecided on a major…son of Brian and Cami Zimmerman.

