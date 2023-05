EMPORIA (KSNT) – Emporia State baseball will have a new leader at the helm for the 2023-24 season.

ESU Athletics announced Saturday that head coach Seth Wheeler will not return for next season.

In five years in the head coaching position, Wheeler amassed a 97-116 record. This came after three years as the Hornets’ pitching coach.

Emporia State Athletics says a national search for a new head coach begins immediately.