Emporia State baseball wins 19-18 on a walk-off

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Emporia State baseball team defeated Wayne State Wednesday in a back and forth thriller, 19-18.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Noah Geekie came up big for the Hornets by hitting a three-run home run.

Geekie with the walkoff three run home run as @ESUBaseball comes from nine runs down to defeat @wscwildcats 19-18. #StingersUp — ESU Athletics (@ESUSports) March 3, 2021

The Hornets were able to put the ball in play effectively on Wednesday. They tallied 19 runs and 20 hits.

Despite six Emporia State errors, they were able to stay alive in the ball game.

Alex DeBey collected the win for Emporia State and Andrew Staebell was delivered the loss for Wayne State.

Emporia State (3-5, 0-3) will hit the road and challenge Northwest Missouri State (2-4, 1-2) in Maryville, Missouri. The weekend series features a doubleheader on Saturday and a Sunday afternoon game to complete the series.

First pitch of game one of the doubleheader on Saturday is scheduled at 11:00 a.m.