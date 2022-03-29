EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Emporia State men’s basketball coaching staff will present “A New Era of Hoops: Ghost screens, isolations, switching everything, spacing and cutting” as part of the PDS X&O Clinic series at the NABC Convention on Friday.

The NABC Convention is held in conjunction with the NCAA Division I Final Four in New Orleans. Head coach Craig Doty will be joined by Associate Head Coach Evan Lavery, assistants Justin Tucek and Tyler Long, and student assistants Broderick Stewart and Caden Brannan.

“It’s an honor to be asked to give a presentation at the NABC clinic as a part of this year’s Final Four in New Orleans,” Doty said. “We have had the privilege of presenting at multiple Final Fours and state association clinics over the past ten years, and each time it is an exciting opportunity.”

Doty’s presentation is about the principles of modern basketball and how the Hornets incorporate them into their offensive and defensive philosophies. This will be the third time Doty has been selected to speak at the Final Four. He’s also presented in 2017 in Phoenix and 2019 in Minneapolis.

The presentation will be held on the Center Court of Hall F in the Ernest Morial Convention Center.