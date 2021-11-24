Emporia State basketball crushes Tabor in home opener

EMPORIA (KSNT)- Fans returned to White Auditorium for Emporia State basketball on Wednesday and the Hornets did not disappoint.

Emporia State’s men’s team took down Tabor College 112-54. ESU wasted no time pulling away. They led Tabor 21-4 less than halfway through the first half. They continued to extend their lead and it was 51-19 at halftime.

The second half wasn’t much different, as the Hornets finished with their highest point total of the season so far. Jumah’Ri Turner lead all scorers in the game with 22 points. Tray Buchanan scored 21. Three other Hornets finished in double-figures on the score sheet. Kaden Evans had 17, Peyton Rodgers-Schmidt scored 11 and Gage McGuire finished with 10 points.

The Hornets are now 4-1 in regular-season games. They’re back in action on Sunday, Nov. 28 against Graceland.