CLAREMORE, OKLA. (KSNT)- Emporia State basketball suffered losses on both the men’s and women’s side at Rogers State on Saturday.

The men’s team fell 82-81 in overtime. The women lost 77-59.

Men’s recap:

Both games started on positive notes for ESU. On the men’s side, the Hornets grabbed a quick 15-8 lead before the middle of the first half. The Hillcats responded with a 10-2 run to grab the lead.

Emporia State trailed by one at half. In the second half, ESU found itself down seven with 14:00 to play, but battled back. The Hornets looked to be in trouble with 5:44 left when Rogers State extended its lead to eight.

This time it was the Hornets’ turn to make a 10-2 run, tying the game with 2:09 left. The two teams were locked at 70 after regulation.

In overtime, Emporia State led by five with only 1:04 left in the game but could not hold on. A buzzer-beater attempt from Tray Buchanan for the win rimmed out, and the Hornets lost 82-81.

Tray Buchanan and Jumah’Ri Turner scored 32 points each in the loss.

Women’s recap:

It was an ugly loss for the Lady Hornets, who lost by 18 points. ESU opened up an eight-point lead midway through the first quarter and led by seven after one quarter. Rogers State outscored Emporia State by seven in the second quarter to even the game at halftime.

The third quarter was not friendly to the Lady Hornets. They fell behind by 12 points before the fourth. Their struggles continued in the fourth quarter, as Rogers State beat ESU 77-59. Tre’Zure Jobe and Emily Weathers were the only ESU players to score in double figures, adding 12 and 11, respectfully.