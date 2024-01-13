WARRENSBURG, Mo. (KSNT) – Emporia State basketball dropped two games in a Saturday road double-header at Central Missouri.

The Hornet men fell close, 60-53. the women couldn’t stay with the No. 17 Jennies, falling 81-55.

Men’s Recap:

It was low-scoring for both teams, with the score at just 6-6 with 13:39 left in the first half. Emporia State turned that into a 24-23 lead at halftime.

The Hornets went on multiple scoring runs, but could never put the Mules away. A 14-5 Central Missouri run over the final eight minutes put the game out of reach for Emporia State.

Finishing with a season-low in scoring, the Hornets ended on the losing side, 60-53. Atavian Butler led the team with 17 points, Solomon Oraegbu with 15 and Owen Long with 10.

Women’s Recap:

Emporia State made a 3-pointer to take a 3-2 lead early, but that’s where the lead stopped. An 11-2 run gave No. 17 Central Missouri a 13-5 lead in the first quarter.

The second half is where the game got out of reach, as the Lady Hornets were outscored 50-28 by the Jennies. In the end, it was Central Missouri on top, 81-55.

Katie Horyna led scoring with 16 points. Gracie Gilpin was right behind her with 12.

Both teams host Pittsburg State in White Auditorium on Wednesday, Jan. 17. Emporia State men’s record is 11-6, 4-5, while the women are 8-7, 5-4.