Emporia State basketball falls to UCO at home

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Both the Emporia State men’s and women’s basketball teams lost close games to the University of Central Oklahoma.

The men’s team fell 88-83. The women’s team lost 74-71.

Men’s recap:

No. 9 UCO and Emporia State (14-5, 9-4) played a mirrored game. Both teams held the lead nine times, and there were six lead changes.

UCO held a 22-14 lead in the first half, before the Hornets went on a 13-8 run to tie it up at 27. ESU worked up to a tie once more before finishing the half leading 45-41.

The second half ran the same way. The Hornets worked their way back from an 84-78 deficit to trail by one with nine seconds left in the game. Four free throws in the final seconds allowed UCO to seal the win.

Women’s recap:

The women played a very back-and-forth game, too.

Emporia State (9-9, 4-8) led 17-16 after the first quarter. The Lady Hornets outscored UCO 6-2 during the final 1:51 of the period.

The Bronchos started the second quarter with a 9-0 run to go up 25-17 with 5:48 left in the half. Ehlaina Hartman hit a three to close the gap to one with 2:59 left. UCO pushed the lead back to seven before Hartman hit a three-pointer with 28 seconds left to make it 40-36 at the half.

The Bronchos outscore Emporia State 23-16 in the third quarter. They took their biggest lead of the night, 68-54, with 8:00 left in the game.

UCO scored from just outside the paint with 1:06 left to take a 74-63 lead. Those were the Bronchos’ last points of the game. Tre’Zure Jobe drew a foul and hit two free throws with 56 seconds left to get the lead to single digits.

After a Broncho timeout, Jobe stole the ball and fed Hartman for a lay-up to make it 74-69 with 17 seconds left. Taylor Dement was called for an offensive foul on the inbounds and Hartman hit a driving layup with 11 seconds left to pull Emporia State within three. UCO was able to keep the ball away for the final 11 seconds to secure the win.

Hartman led Emporia State with 23 points, while Karsen Schultz added 13 points.